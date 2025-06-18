President Donald Trump is a man of peace — but also a “man of his word” who draws the line at allowing regimes like Iran to obtain “unthinkable weaponry which will get used against us,” according to Eric Trump, who said his father gave Tehran a firm deadline they ignored and is always ready to protect the U.S., put America first, and, if pushed, “knock the hell out” of its enemies.

During an appearance on Hannity Tuesday to mark the 10-year anniversary of Donald Trump’s first presidential campaign, Eric Trump said his father had long tried to avoid war but made clear that America’s enemies would face swift retaliation if they provoked the U.S.

“My dad always said he doesn’t want to go to war,” he said. “I want peace on Earth. I’m sick and tired of seeing these young men and women all over the world — innocent civilians — I’m sick and tired of seeing them die.”

“But at the same time, we are going to have the greatest and strongest military on Earth, and if we ever have to use it, we are going to knock the hell out of them,” he added. “It will be so decisive, it will be over so quickly.”

Eric emphasized that while his father wants peace, he also insists on maintaining the world’s leading military force — one he’s fully prepared to use to stop adversaries from acquiring unthinkable weapons that could be used against the U.S., Israel, or others, warning, “Believe me, he will certainly do it, but for some reason, they wanted to ignore him.”

“I really wish people on the other side of the world were listening to those comments [which] he’s been saying for a decade… [and] all week: ‘I do not want to go to war but if I have to, I’m going to knock somebody’s head off,’” he added, noting that “Iran didn’t want to listen.”

Referencing prior confrontations, Eric described a specific warning his father gave to the Iranian regime: “He said, ‘You have 60 days, he did not say you have 61 days. He said you have 60 days and then something really bad is going to happen.’ And that’s exactly what happened.”

He noted that President Trump has always wanted peace, opposing endless entanglements in the Middle East that drain lives and resources.

“He was so against Afghanistan. He was so against Iraq,” Eric said. “You lose thousands and thousands of incredible young people, and at the same time you’re spending trillions of dollars which could otherwise be invested in our schools, our infrastructure, and our country.”

Hannity praised President Trump’s approach to foreign policy, saying the Trump doctrine centers on preventing nuclear proliferation, particularly in Iran, while restoring American deterrence through strength.

“Donald Trump wrote the doctrine,” Hannity said. “It’s his MAGA movement and his America First movement.”

Eric echoed the sentiment, calling his father the “most respected” figure in the Middle East and attributing that respect to Trump’s uncompromising stance on peace through unflinching American strength, stability and a willingness to follow through.

Asked how President Trump would handle rocket attacks from a hostile regime, Eric affirmed that the Trump Doctrine demands immediate, overwhelming force to neutralize threats — especially from those who chant “Death to America.”

“If Mexico fired rockets at the United States, they would be decapitated in about four seconds flat,” he said. “America would not stand for that. Not a single American would stand for that. No American leader would stand for that. My father certainly wouldn’t.”

“[President Trump] wants stability in the world,” he added.

He noted Trump’s refusal to bend to the military-industrial complex, saying, “He does not want to go to war. He cannot stand watching the beautiful young Ukrainians and Russian kids going into trenches and shooting each other at point-blank range.”

Eric spoke personally about the human toll of war: “I’ve got an incredible son and daughter… their lives are expunged like that because some guy goes around the corner of a trench and pulls a little trigger that is 3 pounds, and all of a sudden some kid’s life is taken forever away from their parent.”

The interview marked ten years since Donald Trump descended the golden escalator in June 2015, launching a campaign that reshaped the Republican Party and American foreign policy. Eric Trump said the journey has been transformative:

“He’s changed the trajectory of America forever. I couldn’t be more proud to call him my father, and I couldn’t be more proud to fight by his side every single day as I have for the last ten years,” he stated.

“My father is a man of his word, he is here to protect the United States of America, and he’s always here to put America first,” he explained, “and he’s doing just that.”

The matter comes as the Trump administration considers offensive measures amid renewed scrutiny of the Islamic regime’s long-standing role as the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism, its relentless pursuit of nuclear arms, and its direct threats against the U.S. and its allies — factors that set the theocracy apart from conventional state actors.