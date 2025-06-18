Watch: Senate Investigates Cover-Up of Joe Biden’s Mental Decline

The Senate Judiciary Committee holds a hearing on the cover-up of former President Joe Biden’s mental decline on Wednesday, June 18.

The hearing, titled “Unfit to Serve: How the Biden Cover-Up Endangered America and Undermined the Constitution,” will examine the potential lawlessness of a presidency run by unelected bureaucrats under a cognitively impaired commander-in-chief.

Senate Democrats are expected to boycott the hearing, with ranking Democrat member Dick Durbin to make an opening statement in protest and then leave without asking questions.