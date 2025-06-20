A Black Lives Matter (BLM) nonprofit affiliate told “white folks” the time has come Thursday to make good on monetary reparations and enhance its dwindling finances.

The Daily Caller first reported Black Lives Matter Grassroots issued a series of demands for assistance to “our people” and to hold white Americans “accountable” in a press release marking Juneteenth.

Juneteenth events have been scaled back this year due to funding shortfalls as companies and municipalities across the country reconsider their support for diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, as AP reported.

The press release defied that dwindling interest and was headlined “JUNETEENTH IS OUR BLACK JUBILEE.” It stated:

White folks… It’s time to pay reparations. Commit yourselves to real reparations policies that hold accountable the government, white-supremacist capitalism, and white people – who continue to benefit from our generations of stolen labor. Slide your Black friend some benjamins. Make a check out to Black liberation organizations, like BLM Grassroots. Don’t have money? Wash your neighbor’s car. Watch her kids. Give him a ride. Sweep their front stoop. Do not ask to come to the cookout.

The Daily Caller report notes a May poll from Pew Research Center showed most American adults thought an “increased focus on race” driven by the BLM movement brought no meaningful benefits for black people in the time since George Floyd’s death in 2020.

Moreover, Washington, DC, demolition crews tore down “Black Lives Matter Plaza” in April despite the district’s mayor previously calling the display a “permanent” symbol.

The plaza was called a divisive “stain” on the city by Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA), the congressman who sparked its removal, who made his opinion clear during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.