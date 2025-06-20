Trump: ‘Sometimes You Need Some Toughness to Make Peace’

President Donald Trump said Friday that sometimes “toughness” is required to achieve peace when he was asked about the situation in Iran.

Trump fielded questions from members of the media after Air Force One touched down in New Jersey on Friday.

“Always a peacemaker,” Trump said when asked about Iran.

“That doesn’t mean–sometimes you need some toughness to make peace, but always a peacemaker,” Trump added.

Trump shared his sentiment a day after announcing that Iran has “within the next two weeks” to strike a deal with the United States regarding its nuclear program.

He has been adamant in his stance that Iran cannot obtain a nuclear weapon for almost a decade and a half, and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday that Iran was weeks away from a nuclear weapon if the “Supreme Leader,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, gave an order to produce one:

Let’s be very clear: Iran has all that it needs to achieve a nuclear weapon. All they need is a decision from the supreme leader to do that, and it would take a couple of weeks to complete the production of that weapon, which would of course, pose an existential threat not just to Israel, but to the United States and to the entire world. And that is something that the entire world, including countries like Russia, is in agreement with, that Iran should not and cannot obtain a nuclear weapon.

Trump announced on Wednesday that he “may” or “may not” launch a strike on a nuclear facility in Iran, and on Thursday, he contended that the “Wall Street Journal has No Idea what my thoughts” on Iran are after the outlet reported he had authorized “attack plans” but was withholding final approval.