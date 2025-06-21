President Donald Trump revealed that he would be addressing the nation at 10:00 p.m. on Saturday after the United States successfully launched strikes on several nuclear sites in Iran.

“Will be giving an Address to the Nation at 10:00 P.M., at the White House, regarding our very successful military operation in Iran,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “This is an HISTORIC MOMENT FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ISRAEL, AND THE WORLD. IRAN MUST NOW AGREE TO END THIS WAR. THANK YOU!”

Trump’s post came after he revealed that the U.S. had completed a “very successful attack” on three nuclear sites in Iran, “including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.”

“All planes are now outside of Iran air space,” Trump said in another post. “A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home.”

Breitbart News previously reported that Trump had told reporters that “nobody” knew what he was going to do in regards to a “potential U.S. strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities.”

When asked if the U.S. was “moving toward a strike on Iranian nuclear facilities,” Trump said he was unable to “say that.”