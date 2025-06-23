IDF Reveals ‘Significant’ Role of Secret Electronic Warfare Unit in Foiling Iranian Drone Attacks

In a rare disclosure, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) revealed that a long-classified electronic warfare unit has played a “significant” role in intercepting waves of Iranian drones, thwarting dozens of UAV attacks using advanced digital countermeasures since the war began.

In an uncommon admission, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced Monday that the 5114th Spectrum Battalion — part of its Computer Service Directorate — has been a key component in shielding Israeli airspace from Iranian drone incursions through its cyber-electromagnetic operations.

“The battalion has played a significant role in the mission to defend against UAVs launched from Iran,” the IDF said in a statement, noting that it uses “advanced technological tools for the real-time detection and neutralization of aerial threats,” providing “an additional layer of defense” beyond traditional missile-based systems.

That additional layer has become increasingly critical as Iran intensifies its drone campaign.

According to military officials, more than 1,000 drones have been launched toward Israel since the outbreak of hostilities — many intercepted by the Air Force and Navy, but a growing number stopped digitally by the Spectrum Battalion’s operations. One Iranian drone struck a home in Beit She’an over the weekend. No injuries were reported.

Lt. Col. B, commander of the unit, said the mission is constant. “The UAVs arrive from Iranian territory, and we help intercept them on an ongoing basis. Every UAV we manage to stop helps protect our civilians and strategic assets.”

“Spectrum warfare” refers to the use of the electromagnetic spectrum — including radio waves, microwaves, and infrared — to detect, disrupt, deceive, or disable enemy systems.

The 5114th appears to specialize in jamming communications or interfering with drone guidance systems, diverting or disabling UAVs mid-flight, without a single missile being fired.

The IDF emphasized that in recent days alone, dozens of Iranian drone strikes have been thwarted by the unit’s non-kinetic capabilities, augmenting Israel’s more widely known air defense systems, including Arrow 3, Iron Dome, and David’s Sling.

While the military withheld specific technical details, the message was clear: Israel’s digital defenses are no longer just support — they are saving lives.

“We will continue to operate at all times to protect the residents of the country,” said the commander of the secretive unit.

Joshua Klein is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jklein@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.