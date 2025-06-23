Trump Calls on Energy Department to Immediately ‘DRILL, BABY, DRILL’

President Donald Trump on Monday called on the Department of Energy to immediately “DRILL, BABY, DRILL,” as state outlets report the Iranian Parliament threatens to close the Strait of Hormuz through which much of the global oil supply flows.

Trump called for a surge in domestic energy production in a Truth Social post.

“To The Department of Energy: DRILL, BABY, DRILL!!! And I mean NOW!!!” he wrote.

The post comes as Iran’s state news says its parliament passed a motion calling for the closure of the strait. In 2024, nearly a fifth of all oil consumed in the world passed through the strait, Forbes reported.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Fox News Channel’s Sunday Morning Futures over the weekend that such action would be a “massive escalation” and “economic suicide” on Iran’s part.

Rubio said:

Well, I would encourage the Chinese government in Beijing to call them about that, because they heavily depend on the Straits of Hormuz for their oil. If they do that, it will be another terrible mistake. It’s economic suicide for them if they do it, and we retain options to deal with that. But other countries should be looking at that as well. It would hurt other countries’ economies a lot worse than ours. It would be a, I think, a massive escalation that would merit, a response not just by us, but from others. So look, they’re going to — they’re going to say what they need to say. You know, these are the things that need to happen for their own internal politics and so forth. But in the end, we’re going to judge them by the actions that they take moving forward. We had three objectives. We struck those three objectives with decisive force, and that was the point of this mission. And that’s what we achieved. What happens next will depend on what they do. They want to negotiate, we’re ready to negotiate. They want to get out and do things that are dangerous, we have responses available that are devastating.”

Moments before his message to the Department of Energy on Monday, Trump called on oil companies to keep prices down, saying that by raising them, they would be playing into Iran’s hands.