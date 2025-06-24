U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright is slamming the Biden administration for what he calls an “absolutely infuriating” last-minute spending spree, revealing that more than $90 billion in green energy loans were pushed through by the Department of Energy’s Loan Programs Office in the weeks between President Donald Trump’s 2024 reelection and his January inauguration.

In an interview with Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matt Boyle, Wright detailed the results of a newly completed review of the Department of Energy’s Loan Programs Office, revealing that “more than $90 billion in loans were closed or committed in the 76 days between Election Day and Inauguration Day.” This amount exceeds the total loan volume issued by the office over its entire 15-year history.

“To put that in context, over 15 years, it had put out about $43 billion. Then we had an election on November 5 last year, right? And President Trump won that election. After that election day and until President Trump’s inauguration, $90 billion — over twice what was done in 15 years — was done in 76 days. More than half of that, $49 billion, in the last two days, Thursday and Friday, before inauguration the next Monday.”

The Loan Programs Office was originally designed to support innovative energy technologies. But Wright argued the process has become politicized. “The government in general has not been a great picker of winners and losers because they don’t look at businesses. Governments look at politics.”

Boyle described the revelations as a massive scandal, raising questions about transparency and whether the Biden administration used its final weeks in office to lock in favored projects before the incoming administration could intervene.