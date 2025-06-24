Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) took a shot at President Donald Trump on Tuesday as the two have been feuding since Massie opposed Trump’s strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

In a post on X, Massie responded to a post in which Vice President JD Vance questioned “if other VPs had as much excitement as” he does. In response, Massie warned Vance of the fallout between Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence January 6, 2021.

As Breitbart News previously reported, Trump had also previously urged Pence to “oppose the congressional certification” of the 2020 presidential election.

“I wonder if other VPs had as much excitement as I do,” Vance questioned.

“Ask Mike Pence about his last month,” Massie wrote.

Breitbart News previously reported that Pence has disputed Trump’s claims that Pence “could have changed the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.”

Pence made his most direct comments yet on the matter while appearing as a keynote speaker at the conference, an annual event held by the conservative Federalist Society Florida lawyers’ chapters. “President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election,” Pence said, per a CNN clip of the event. “The presidency belongs to the American people and the American people alone.”

Massie’s shot at Trump comes as Trump has described the Kentucky congressman as being a “bum,” and the Trump campaign team has launched a political action committee (PAC) to primary Massie.

“GET THIS ‘BUM’ OUT OF OFFICE, ASAP!!!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

“Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky is not MAGA, even though he likes to say he is,” Trump wrote in another post. “Actually, MAGA doesn’t want him, doesn’t know him, and doesn’t respect him. He is a negative force who almost always Votes ‘NO,’ no matter how good something may be. He’s a simple minded ‘grandstander’ who thinks it’s good politics for Iran to have the highest level Nuclear weapon, while at the same time yelling ‘DEATH TO AMERICA’ at every chance they get.”

Trump’s feud with Massie comes as the Kentucky congressman labeled the U.S. launching “massive precision strikes” on Iran’s three key nuclear facilities: Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz” as being “not Constitutional.”