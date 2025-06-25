Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was hospitalized on Wednesday morning and treated for dehydration after he felt “lightheaded” while working out at the gym, according to multiple reports.

“Leader Schumer was at the Senate gym this morning and got lightheaded,” a spokesperson for Schumer said in a statement, according to CBS News.

The spokesperson added that “out of an abundance of caution” Schumer was taken to the hospital “to be treated for dehydration and is now back at work in the Capitol.”

“He wants to remind everyone to drink some water and stay out of the heat,” the spokesperson added.

The Washington Post reported that as of Wednesday afternoon, temperatures in the Washington, D.C. area were “mainly in the upper 90s” with a “heat index near 105.”

“A heat advisory continues until 9 p.m.,” the outlet added, noting that “a few scattered showers and storms” would be possible.