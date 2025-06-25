Watch Live: Senate Debates Trump’s Proposed Billions in Cuts to USAID

The Senate Appropriations Committee holds a hearing to debate President Donald Trump’s proposed billions of dollars of cuts to USAID and other sectors of government on Wednesday, June 25.

The Trump administration is looking to cut government waste, fraud, and abuse identified by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The process to codify the cuts, rescission, is separate from the president’s Big Beautiful Bill as it requires more than just a simple majority of the Senate to pass.