Breitbart’s Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow Prepares to Unveil ‘Breaking the Law’ Investigative Exposé Unmasking the Left’s Anti-Trump Lawfare Scheme

A forthcoming exposé by Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief and two-time New York Times bestselling author Alex Marlow details the findings of a year-long investigation into the lawfare “superstructure” that has been weaponized against Donald Trump and overtaken American politics.

Breaking the Law: Exposing the Weaponization of America’s Legal System Against Donald Trump has already been hailed as “a must read” book by President Trump for uncovering corruption and systemic rot within our legal system.

“This book names names and casts a glaring spotlight on the lawfare operatives who hoped to remain hidden,” Marlow told Breitbart News.

“I have spent the last year poring over documents and information and compiling what I believe is the definitive takedown of the left’s lawfare superstructure that has been on a mission to destroy Donald Trump and his movement,” Marlow told Breitbart News, noting that he conducted interviews with top conservative scholars, members of Trumps’ legal team, and the President himself.

“The law–as in our legal system–is broken in this country. It was broken by a largely unknown and nefarious machine that has targeted President Trump and his supporters. I endeavored to expose them. Then, I lay out a path to justice.”

“Virtually every case, every instance of lawfare that I scrutinized for this book, is far worse than you have ever imagined,” The Alex Marlow Show podcast host continued, “and I’m extremely eager to get these findings out there into the public.” “It is time to fight back.”

Breaking the Law is also the first major retrospective on the 2024 election that examines how the legal war on Trump influenced voters, media narratives, and tried to erode the MAGA coalition. With the same meticulous reporting and narrative drive that defined his previous works, Breaking the Law offers a provocative and authoritative response to one of the most consequential legal and political stories of our time.

The book will be published by Threshold Editions, the conservative imprint of publishing giant Simon & Schuster, which published Marlow’s previous two works, Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption, and Breaking Biden: Exposing the Hidden Forces and Secret Money Machine Behind Joe Biden, His Family, and His Administration. Both were New York Times bestsellers.

“[Marlow] reports fearlessly, wherever the facts may lead, holding the most powerful people in the world to account,” Breitbart News Senior Contributor and Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer has said of Marlow, whose prior books have earned praise from elected leaders conservatives and taste-makers from Tucker Carlson to Mark Levin.

Marlow has been editor-in-chief of Breitbart News since 2013, when he was only 27 years old and hosts the Alex Marlow Show daily news podcast.

Breaking the Law is available for pre-order now. It will also be available on eReader and audiobook read by the author himself.