Republicans on the House Appropriations Committee joined Democrats in approving a plan that will allow United States businesses to import vastly more foreign workers for blue-collar American jobs in construction, landscaping, dairy farms, and carnivals, among other industries.

Just as President Donald Trump is reversing Biden’s migrant economy, which saw nearly all job growth go to migrants, Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD) proposed the amendment to a spending package that will nearly quadruple the number of H-2B foreign visa workers that employers can import for non-agricultural blue-collar jobs.

Likewise, the amendment allows dairy farms to import foreign workers year-round via the H-2A visa program and expands the P visa program, primarily meant for athletes and entertainers, to allow carnivals to import foreign workers to operate rides and food stands.

Harris said the United States economy needs more foreign visa workers to replace illegal aliens who are being deported by the Trump administration.

“Why do we need to do this now? Because as the administration attempts to remove people who are here illegally, illegal immigrants, it would allow some of those [people] to be functionally replaced by people who are here under temporary work visas, not to be confused with illegal immigration,” Harris said.

Reps. Mark Amodei (R-NV) and Lauren Underwood (D-IL) were among the Republicans and Democrats to voice support for the amendment. Rep. Chuck Edwards (R-NC) called the plan “thoughtful,” claiming it does not expand immigration.

Already, businesses are allowed to import 66,000 H-2B foreign visa workers to take blue-collar, nonagricultural American jobs annually. As Breitbart News has chronicled for years, the H-2B visa program is fraught with abuse.

The plan comes as Trump oversees all net job growth going to native-born Americans since he entered the White House in January, a stark contrast to the Biden years, when nearly all net job growth went to newly arrived migrants.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.