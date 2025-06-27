DeMaio Warns: California Gas Prices Could Hit $10 Per Gallon This Summer

Assemblyman Carl DeMaio (R-San Diego) warned Thursday that gas prices in California could hit $10 per gallon this summer — not just because of taxes and higher fuel standards, but also pipeline problems.

As Breitbart News reported earlier this week, California gas prices are forecasted to rise by 65 cents per gallon after July 1, thanks not only to higher gas taxes but also to new, tougher fuel standards taking effect.

But DeMaio — who led an effort in 2018 to repeal the gas tax increase that Democrats had passed — warned Thursday that the real price could go higher, according to information legislators had received privately.

In a statement Thursday, DeMaio’s office said:

Even as the nation enjoys surprisingly low gas prices this summer, CA State Asm. Carl DeMaio says that Governor Gavin Newsom and state legislators recently received private briefings from the California oil and gas industry warning of a looming crisis that will likely spike the cost of gas to $10-12 per gallon if action is not taken soon. “Industry experts have privately warned state leaders in closed-door briefings to expect severe price spikes and catastrophic supply disruptions if we do not act to fix the problems in California’s oil and gas industry,” DeMaio warned. “The insane regulations and mandates imposed on oil and gas markets by Gov. Gavin Newsom and CA Democrats are singularly to blame,” DeMaio adds.

DeMaio is calling on Governor Gavin Newsom to convene a special emergency session of the legislature to deal with the problem by repealing many existing taxes and policies.

