Poll: Strong Support for Ending Taxes on Tips in Big, Beautiful Bill

There is strong support for ending taxes on tips in the budget reconciliation measure, otherwise known as the “big, beautiful bill,” a recent survey from the Economist/YouGov found.

The survey asked respondents if they support the budget item of ending taxes on tips, and an overwhelming majority said they support that aspect, by a 53 percent margin.

Sixty-eight percent across the board said they support ending taxes on tips, while only 15 percent oppose it. Another 17 percent remain unsure.

The figure is even higher among registered voters, specifically, as 71 percent support ending taxes on tips.

This budget item is popular across all political parties as well, as 82 percent of Republicans, 63 percent of independents, and 58 percent of Democrats support ending taxes on tips.

Just 22 percent of Democrats, 12 percent of independents, and ten percent of Republicans oppose.

Similarly, the survey found that there is greater support for extending the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act than opposing, as 36 percent support an extension compared to 24 percent who do not. However, 40 percent said they are not sure.

Another 40 percent of registered voters support extending the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, compared to 28 percent who do not.

The survey was taken June 20-23 among 1,590 respondents. It has a +/- 3.5 percent margin of error.

It comes as the Senate rushes to get the “big, beautiful bill” out of the upper chamber by President Donald Trump’s preferred July 4 deadline. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) is confident they are on track to do so.

“What say you, senator? Are we still on track for getting the bill out of the Senate by the Fourth of July?” Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle asked Thune over the weekend.

“We are,” Thune responded, adding, “I believe it was achievable.”

He noted that there are “laws and restrictions and, you know, procedures that we have to operate under that are different than the House” which makes things take a bit longer in the Senate, but the senator assured he is “fully confident we’re going to be ready to roll.”

“And we have to be,” he said. “We’ve got to deliver.”

Trump’s “no tax on tips” policy — which he campaigned on — has proven to be popular, generating praise from the National Restaurant Association and other groups.