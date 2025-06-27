President Donald Trump criticized Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, for claiming a victory over Iran’s “12-Day War” with Israel, and pointed out that Iran was “decimated.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump questioned why Khamenei would “so blatantly and foolishly” claim that Iran had “won the War with Israel,” when that is a lie. Trump’s post came after Khamenei claimed in several posts on X that he was offering “Congratulations on the victory over the fallacious Zionist regime.”

Khamenei also wrote in another post that “the Zionist regime was practically knocked out and crushed under the blows of the Islamic Republic.”

“Why would the so-called ‘Supreme Leader,’ Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, of the war torn Country of Iran, say so blatantly and foolishly that he won the War with Israel, when he knows his statement is a lie, it is not so,” Trump said. “As a man of great faith, he is not supposed to lie. His country was decimated, his three evil Nuclear Sites were OBLITERATED, and I knew EXACTLY where he was sheltered, and would not let Israel, or the U.S. Armed Forces, by far the Greatest and Most Powerful in the World, terminate his life.”

Trump continued to state that he had “saved” Khamenei “from a very ugly and ignominious death,” and pointed out that he had “demanded that Israel bring back a very large group of planes” that had been heading towards Iran.

“He does not have to say, ‘THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP!’ In fact, in the final act of the War, I demanded that Israel bring back a very large group of planes, which were heading directly to Tehran, looking for a big day, perhaps the final knockout!” Trump continued. “Tremendous damaged would have ensued, and many Iranians would have been killed. It was going to be the biggest attack of the War, by far.”

“During the last few days, I was working on the possible removal of sanctions, and other things, which would have given a much better chance to Iran at a full, fast, and complete recovery – The sanctions are BITING!” Trump continued. “But no, instead I get hit with a statement of anger, hatred, and disgust, and immediately dropped all work on sanction relief, and more. Iran has to get back into the World Order flow, or things will only get worse for them.”

Trump continued to describe the Iranian leaders as being angry and hostile and pointed out that they have become a “burned out, blown up Country, with no future” and a bad economy.

“They are always so angry, hostile, and unhappy, and look at what it has gotten them – A burned out, blown up Country, with no future, a decimated Military, a horrible Economy, and DEATH all around them,” Trump wrote.

In the aftermath of the United States launching “massive precision strikes” to destroy Iran’s three key nuclear sites – the Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz – U.S. and Israeli officials have indicated that “intelligence” shows that Iran’s nuclear program has been set back “many years,” according to CBS News:

While full assessments of the damage inflicted are still being compiled, the heads of two U.S. intelligence agencies said Wednesday that “new” intelligence indicated the Iranian nuclear enrichment program was likely set back by “years.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said earlier Wednesday that the country’s own intelligence assessment showed Iran’s nuclear program was put back “many years.”

Trump also told reporters on Friday that Khamenei has to “tell the truth” that Iran “got beat to hell,” the New York Post reported, adding that the last thing Iran is “thinking about is nuclear weapons.”

Breitbart News has previously reported that in the aftermath of what has been christened the “12-Day War” between Israel and Iran, Iran has been “taking out its frustrations on its own people” with mass amounts of arrests, and executions, among other actions.