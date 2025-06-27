President Donald Trump on Friday said that Republicans “are on the precipice of delivering” the One Big Beautiful Bill he wants to sign by Independence Day.

In a Truth Social post on Friday, Trump shared that Republican senators would be working through the weekend to complete the bill, which will have to be approved by the House of Representatives if and when it passes the Senate:

We are on the precipice of delivering Massive General Tax Cuts, NO TAX ON TIPS, NO TAX ON OVERTIME, NO TAX ON SOCIAL SECURITY FOR OUR SENIORS, Permanently Securing our Borders, an even Bigger and More Powerful Military (I rebuilt it during my First Term, and it is already the Best, but we will make it BETTER!), unleashing our American Economy, dominating the Energy Market, creating Jobs, and getting money back to American Families.

Trump called on the House to send him the bill before July 4th, emphasizing, “We can get it done.”

“It will be a wonderful Celebration for our Country, which is right now, “The Hottest Country anywhere in the World” — And to think, just last year, we were a laughingstock,” he added.

The post follows a last-minute briefing Trump scheduled in the James S. Brady Press Briefing room on Friday, where he applauded the Supreme Court’s ruling to prevent district judges from abusing injunctions.

During the briefing, Trump said that by not supporting the One Big Beautiful Bill, Senate Democrats would be backing a 68 percent tax hike.

“Instead of voting for a tax cut, they’re voting for a tax increase of 68 percent. They’re voting to destroy Social Security, destroy Medicare, and destroy Medicaid, and we’re voting to make them perfect, and to make them better, make them stronger and better,” Trump said.

The One Big Beautiful Bill would be a legacy-defining piece of legislation for Trump’s presidency if it becomes law, as it includes major tax cuts and eliminates taxes on tips and overtime.

Moreover, the One Big Beautiful Bill delivers on another core campaign promise of border security, as it would direct the completion of Trump’s border wall and fund at least a million removals annually. Additionally, it would modernize air traffic control systems and would stop 1.4 million illegal aliens from receiving Medicaid, per the White House.