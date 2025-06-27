Watch Live: Donald Trump Reacts to Supreme Court Ruling on Judicial Injunctions

President Donald Trump reacts to the Supreme Court putting an end to universal injunctions from activist judges on Friday, June 27.

The president has faced a slew of nationwide injunctions blocking his agenda since returning to the White House, but the Supreme Court earlier Friday put a stop to that.

In a 7-3 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that “Universal injunctions likely exceed the equitable authority that Congress has given to federal courts.”

Writing for the majority, Justice Amy Coney Barrett also specifically the dissenting opinion from Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson: “JUSTICE JACKSON decries an imperial Executive while embracing an imperial Judiciary.”