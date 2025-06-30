Exclusive–WATCH: Workers, Moms Urge Senate to Pass One Big Beautiful Bill in White House Video

WASHINGTON– Workers and mothers from across the country call for the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill in a White House video exclusively obtained by Breitbart News.

The video features testimonials from workers in the auto, energy, trucking, and nursing industries, as well as moms, who stand to benefit from the One Big Beautiful Bill. The legislation cuts taxes, eliminates taxes on tips and overtime, reduces taxes on social security for middle-class seniors, and implements additional measures, including those focused on border security.

The people featured in the video were part of a contingent of everyday Americans from around the country who joined President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday for an event urging the Senate to pass the bill.

Donna Boyd, a nurse practitioner from Bath, North Carolina, discussed the benefits that eliminating taxes on overtime would have for the nation’s nurses.

“As nurses, we do pick up a lot of overtime, and I think that this will put a lot of hard-earned money back into American nurses’ pockets,” Boyd says in the video.

Similarly, Kris Cranford, of the oil field services company Deep Well Services, explained that no taxes on overtime would greatly benefit those who work in the oil industry.

“The no tax on overtime would be massive for the oil field in general,” he said.

No tax on overtime is one of Trump’s many core campaign promises that the legislation delivers on.

“Finally, we have promises by Donald J. Trump that have come through in the big beautiful bill that is going to reinvigorate the middle class, the backbone of our country,” said James Benson, an autoworker from Canton, Michigan.

Angelina, who is a “mombassador” with Moms for America, spoke about how the tax credits the bill renews “were really a lifeline for our family a little whtile ago.”

She added, “I’m happy to be here to support the president and this administration, and I hope everybody else is too.”

Another mom, Theresa Thompson of New Jersey, said the One Big Beautiful Bill would benefit her family.

“The big beautiful bill, right now, touches us because I’m also a mom of a special needs son who’s 32,” she said.

Dee, who has spent a more than three-decade career in the trucking industry, also advocated for the bill.

“When the economy is moving, we all win,” she said.

Ahead of the event on Thursday, Breitbart News obtained statements from several other attendees, including Maliki Krieski, a mom who works as a DoorDash driver and is excited about the no tax on tips provision.

“As a mom and a small business owner, every dollar counts. I deliver with DoorDash to help support my son who has type 1 diabetes, and the tips I earn make a real difference,” she said.

The One Big Beautiful Bill also takes measures to secure the southern border by completing Trump’s border wall and provides federal resources for at least a million removals annually, the White House has noted.

“As residents of a border state, my family and I have seen firsthand the disastrous results of President Biden’s feckless immigration policies over the past four years,” Pam Furrie, an Arizona resident, said in a statement obtained by Breitbart News on Thursday.

“I am a grandmother of five and like many grandparents, I want my children and grandchildren to inherit a strong country that puts American citizens first and enforces common sense border protections to keep them safe,” she added.