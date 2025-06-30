Many younger Democrats reportedly believe gun control activist David Hogg’s ouster from his role with the Democrat National Convention (DNC) is a positive thing for the future of a party that lacks clear leadership.

Earlier this month, the DNC voted to remove Hogg from his position as vice chair and re-do the elections, Breitbart News reported.

“The vote in May came as Hogg was reported to be planning to spend millions funding primary candidates against ‘ineffective members of Congress,'” the outlet said.

Now, the Hill reported Monday the younger set of Democrats view his exit from the DNC as “potentially accelerating his push to wage progressive primary challenges to middle-of-the-road incumbents.”

The outlet continued:

That sentiment was bolstered on Tuesday with Zohran Mamdani’s stunning primary win in New York City’s mayoral race. “It’s gonna be a fun next couple years,” Hogg wrote Tuesday night, later adding that all establishment Democrats who endorsed former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) should be primaried. Even before Mamdani’s win, young Democrats said Hogg’s high-profile ouster from DNC leadership could be a good thing for the progressive movement.

The Hill article noted that Hogg’s organization called Leaders We Deserve has been working to get younger progressives elected.

However, it is important to note that in 2024, a 22-year-old former DNC delegate said she was quitting the Democrat Party and planned to vote for President Donald Trump, per Breitbart News.

Audrey McNeal said in part:

You see, after I was elected in March which was before Joe Biden’s debate, I wanted to go to the DNC because I wanted answers on free speech issues, the border, and the economy. However, reflecting on my time at the DNC I realized it was no longer the party of free speech and civil liberties it used to be. In fact, Patrick Henry once said, ‘The liberties of a people never were, nor ever will be secure when the transactions of their rulers may be concealed from them.’ And for the rulers of the Democratic Party elite to install Kamala Harris as the presidential nominee via stripping the vote of 14 million Americans including their own delegates such as myself, well that was a decision and a transaction that was concealed. And now I’m happy to say that I’m officially joining the Republican Party as a constitutional conservative.

The news about Hogg comes as the Democrat party is reportedly experiencing “bad vibes” and infighting as it faces mounting problems, per Breitbart News.

Meanwhile, a recent CBS News Poll showed most Democrats felt “frustrated” when it came to how their party was handling Trump’s presidency, the Breitbart News article stating that “Democrats remain in disarray, and they know it.”

“All of this comes as internal polling shows the Democrat Party is in a complete brand collapse,” the report concluded.