A former Democrat insider revealed who the “puppet masters” were who allegedly ran the Biden White House, and likened it to “elder abuse.”

Lindy Li, a former Democratic National Committee (DNC) fundraiser and National Finance Committee member, told Fox News Digital that many in the White House actually ran the operations for the 46th president.

Li spoke as the House Oversight Committee started questioning former President Joe Biden’s Cabinet members about the alleged coverup of his mental decline.

“‘[Biden is] definitely complicit, but there were a lot of people behind him, like puppet masters. [Former first lady Jill Biden] very much knew what she was doing. What she did was absolutely elder abuse. There is no question in my mind,’ Li said,” Fox reported.

“They deny the cover-up, but I had a front-row seat watching it happen. People like Anthony Bernal. I saw him running the White House like he was in charge, like he was a king,” Li continued. “It’s just so amazing now to see him dodge a subpoena and completely dodge accountability. He can run, but he can’t hide. His name is going to go down in infamy forever.”

Fox News Digital continued:

Bernal had confirmed his appearance for a voluntary transcribed interview before the committee on June 26, but after the White House Counsel’s office informed him it was waiving executive privilege for the Oversight committee’s investigation, he refused to appear. Li said Bernal, who also served as the first lady’s chief of staff, “followed Jill around like a dog.” While Bernal’s apparent power grab coincided with Jill Biden’s growing role in the Biden White House, Li added that he ran the East Wing more than the West Wing.

Li said that White House “deputy chief of staff Bruce Reed, counselor Steve Richetti, and senior advisors Anita Dunn and Mike Donilon” also ran the White House, according to Fox’s report.

The former DNC fundraiser said Neera Tanden, Biden’s former domestic policy advisor, played an “intricate” role in using the autopen when “Biden was manifestly unqualified and unable to prosecute the duties of the office.”