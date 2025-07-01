Stanford Medicine Halts Sex Change Surgeries for Minors

Stanford Medicine has halted performing sex change surgeries on patients under 19 years old, becoming the second major health care provider in California to do so, as the Trump administration fights to protect youth from gender ideology.

The shift occurred before the Supreme Court last week upheld Tennessee’s ban on sex changes for minors, and after the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles announced its decision to close its “trans youth program” in July, the San Francisco Chronicle reported on June 24.

Stanford told the publication in a statement:

​​After careful review of the latest actions and directives from the federal government and following consultations with clinical leadership, including our multidisciplinary LGBTQ+ program and its providers, Stanford Medicine paused providing gender-related surgical procedures as part of our comprehensive range of medical services for LGBTQ+ patients under the age of 19, effective June 2, 2025.

“We took this step to protect both our providers and patients,” the statement continued. “This was not a decision we made lightly, especially knowing how deeply this impacts the individuals and families who depend on our essential care and support.”

Sex changes, drugs, and surgeries are euphemistically called “gender-affirming care” by advocates and include double mastectomies, female and male genital mutilation and removal, facial feminization and masculinization, and hormone treatments and puberty blockers that can cause chemical sterilization. The side effects of sex change drugs and procedures can be severe, including irreversible mutilation and infertility.

The Stanford Pediatric and Adolescent Gender Clinic was founded in 2015 and gives cross-sex hormones and puberty blockers to sex-confused minors. Stanford said while it will no longer perform sex change surgeries on minors, the clinic will “remain open and continue providing other types of gender-affirming care,” according to the report.

The Trump administration has worked to limit sex changes for minors; President Donald Trump signed an executive order in January that directs federal agencies to prohibit hospitals and medical schools that receive federal funds from providing sex change drugs and surgeries to minors. The order was blocked by a federal judge in March.

