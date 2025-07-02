President Donald Trump is kicking off this year’s Fourth of July festivities with a “very special event” in Iowa, which he said begins the year-long celebration of America’s 250th anniversary in July 2026.

“I am thrilled to announce that I will be traveling to one of my favorite places in the World, beautiful Iowa, on Thursday, July 3rd, to kick off the very beginning of our exciting Celebration of America’s 250th Anniversary!” Trump revealed on Truth Social, noting that Iowa voters chose him “THREE TIMES, because they love my Policies for our Wonderful Farmers and Small Businesses, and they LOVE AMERICA!”

“This will be a very special event, honoring our Great Country, and our Brave Heroes who fought to keep us FREE,” he said, later adding, “I’ll also tell you some of the GREAT things I’ve already done on Trade, especially as it relates to Farmers.”

“You are going to be very happy with what I say — Should be a BIG Crowd!” he predicted.

Ambassador Monica Crowley, Principal Media Representative for America250, described the event in a statement as a “historic kick-off event,” in line with Trump’s commitment to “provide a grand celebration worthy of the momentous occasion of America’s 250th birthday.”

“This special event serves as the magnificent start of a dynamic, year-long commemoration across our beautiful country, unveiling a vision for a renewed commitment to America’s future,” she added.

Pre-programming for the event, taking place at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on July 3, begins at 5:00 p.m. CDT, with Trump taking the stage around 7:30 p.m. CDT.

In the next year leading up to the 250th anniversary of the founding of the country, Trump has promised to deliver what his January 29 presidential action described as “a grand celebration worthy of the momentous occasion.” The action ordered the establishment of the “White House Task Force on Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday,” known as Task Force 250, which will coordinate with the United States Semiquincentennial Commission. The action also mentions the National Garden of American Heroes, and more.