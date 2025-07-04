2028 Primary: Gavin Newsom to Test Presidential Waters in Rural South Carolina

Newsom traveled to the state in January 2024 to stump for former President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in the run-up to the presidential election. He received a lukewarm reception from some voters skeptical of his liberal reputation, POLITICO reported at the time.

South Carolina is an early primary state in both parties, and it was crucial to Joe Biden’s nomination in 2020. While Biden had performed poorly in Iowa and Net Hampshire, an endorsement from Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) helped him win the Palmetto State, and showed he had the support of black voters. Other candidates soon dropped out of the race. In 2024, Democrats made South Carolina the first state in their primary cycle.

Newsom is likely hoping to make inroads with black voters in impoverished parts of the state. The Los Angeles Times reported that Newsom’s aides insisted he is simply traveling to help Democrats campaign toward the 2026 midterm elections.

However, there is not a single competitive congressional district in South Carolina at the moment, according to the Cook Political Report, whose ratings are closely watched.

