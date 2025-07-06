Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) revealed that his granddaughters had lost their cousin, Janie, as a result of the catastrophic flash flooding after torrential rainfall led to the Guadalupe River rising to historic levels in Texas.

Carter revealed in a post on X that his granddaughters, who had been at the Christian camp, Camp Mystic, in Kerrville, were “safe,” and thanked everyone for their “well-wishes and prayers during this time.”

“As you may have heard, my granddaughters were at the summer camp in Texas that flooded,” Carter wrote. “They are safe, and I thank you for your well-wishes and prayers during this time.”

WATCH — Trump Responds to Deadly Texas Flooding:

Carter said that “many other families are grieving loved ones,” and asked people to join him “in prayers for Texas.”

“Unfortunately, not everyone was as lucky,” Carter continued. “My granddaughters lost their cousin, Janie, and many other families are grieving loved ones. Please join me in prayers for Texas. We must ensure that they have the resources they need to find those still missing and save lives.”

As a result of torrential rainfall, the Guadalupe River rose roughly 26 feet within roughly 45 minutes.

On Sunday, officials revealed the death toll as a result of the flash flooding in Texas had risen to almost 70 people, with 59 people dead from Kerr County, according to the Guardian.

Officials also revealed there were “11 Camp Mystic campers and one counselor” still unaccounted for, according to the outlet.

Among the people who have been reported dead as a result of the devasting flash flooding in Texas are Richard “Dick” Eastland, who served as the director of Camp Mystic, the Kerrville Daily Times reported. Eastland reportedly died while trying to save girls at Camp Mystic.

Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX) previously revealed that he and his wife, Camille had been reunited with their daughters who had been evacuated from Camp Mystic.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) also revealed to Fox News that a girl who “floated on a mattress for three hours” had been rescued and was “safe and sound.”

“One of the little girls from our school, thankfully, you know, praise the Lord, was found,” Roy said. “She floated on a mattress for three hours yesterday morning, and we just got the text notice that she survived, and we’ve located her and that she’s safe and sound.”

On Sunday morning, President Donald Trump revealed he had “signed a Major Disaster Declaration for Kerr County, Texas” that would ensure that first responders “immediately have the resources they need.”

“I just signed a Major Disaster Declaration for Kerr County, Texas, to ensure that our Brave First Responders immediately have the resources they need,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “These families are enduring an unimaginable tragedy, with many lives lost, and many still missing. The Trump Administration continues to work closely with State and Local Leaders.”

Among the people rescued was a 22-year-old woman who was clinging to a tree for hours after being swept downriver about 20 miles, according to KENS 5 News.

A homeowner “heard somebody screaming for help,” and went out on his deck and found a woman who was “sheltered by a huge cypress tree.” The homeowner called 911 for help, and when he had no luck getting a response, he located a law enforcement official “down the street” for help, according to the outlet.