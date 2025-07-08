Exclusive: ICE Agents Arrest 11 Illegal Alien Sex Offenders in Minneapolis

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have arrested 11 illegal aliens, all convicted of sex crimes including some against children, in the Minneapolis, Minnesota region, Breitbart News has exclusively learned.

“These pedophiles and sex offenders are the sickos our brave ICE law enforcement are putting their lives on the line to arrest and remove from American communities,” Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

Among the 11 illegal aliens arrested by ICE agents between June 6 and June 11 are Pao Angelo Vang and Thong Lao, two illegal aliens from Laos, who have been convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child.

Likewise, ICE agents arrested Tou Pao Lee and Yee Shae, illegal aliens from Thailand. Lee has been convicted of soliciting a minor and Shae has been convicted of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor.

Seven other illegal aliens from Laos were arrested in the operation:

Va Vang, convicted of first-degree sexual assault

Xiong Pao Vang, convicted of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14

Yia Xiong, convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct

Pok Vue, convicted of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct

Hue Nai Cheng, convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct

Vang Neng Lao, convicted of second-degree criminal sexual conduct

Dao Moua, convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct

“Governor Walz and his fellow sanctuary politicians are fighting to keep these sex offenders and other criminal illegal aliens in our country,” McLaughlin said. “Instead of comparing ICE to the Nazi-Gestapo, Governor Walz should be thanking our law enforcement for removing these pedophiles from Minnesota.”

ICE officials said 70 percent of the agency’s arrests are criminal illegal aliens with convictions or pending charges against them at the time they are arrested. Officials noted that many illegal aliens classified as “non-criminals” may not have rap sheets in the United States, but they often do in their home countries.

