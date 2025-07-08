New Mexico Town Hit with Flash Flooding, Homes Swept Down River

A town in New Mexico was hit with devastating flash flooding on Tuesday, leading to homes and businesses being flooded and swept down river after heavy rainfall led to the Rio Ruidoso rising about 20 feet within an hour.

A video posted to Facebook by La Salsa Kitchen, a Mexican restaurant in Ruidoso, showed heavy flood waters sweeping through the town. The restaurant explained in their Facebook post that they would be “starting a GoFundMe” page to not only help their restaurant and employees, but to help others who were affected by the flood to “get back on their feet.”

One video shared on social media showed a house being swept down river through the flood waters.

In a post on X, the National Weather Service Albuquerque issued a warning that a “DANGEROUS situation is unfolding in RUIDOSO” and that a flash flood emergency was still in effect.

“A DANGEROUS situation is unfolding in RUIDOSO! A FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY remains in effect!” NWS Albuquerque wrote in the post. “Seek HIGHER GROUND NOW! Do NOT attempt to drive through the floodwaters. The current will carry away your vehicle!”

NBC News reported that “town officials said the rain would cause severe flash flooding in streams, creeks and ditches in the area burned by the South Fork Fire,” which started in June 2024.

A spokeswoman with the Presbyterian Lincoln County Medical Center explained that “three people” had been brought to the hospital, adding that they were in stable condition, the New York Times reported.