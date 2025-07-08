House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) is getting flak for apparently doctoring photos to make himself look slimmer.

Jeffries posted the image that has brought so much criticism and mockery on his Instagram account Monday, and social media users quickly let him know what they thought about it.

The Democrat tagged Brooklyn in the post and wrote in the caption “Home Sweet Home.” The photo shows Jeffries, wearing sunglasses, a white long-sleeved shirt, and black pants. However, The bench he is leaning on appears to be warped right where he is leaning on it, which prompted the questions about photoshopping:

“Did you photoshop your waist?” one person asked, while another said, “Bro why did you photoshop your hips? Or are park benches in BK wavy like that?”

“You’ve got a terrible social media team, my man. Work on those editing skills,” yet another user commented.

Someone called him the “SHEIN Obama,” while someone else wanted him to be confident in his true self, writing, “My guy. If you thicc just live that truth.”

Still another user said his post was “Corny” and someone else added, “Hips do lie apparently!”

One social media user took it a step further and posted an edited photo of Jeffries that made him look like a body builder:

“Or was he so heavy that he pushed the bench boards back?” someone replied to the post.

In October, Jeffries posted an image of himself that also seemed to have a bent railing directly behind him:

Jeffries also posted an image in May 2024 that appeared to show a smaller waist: