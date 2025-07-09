New details have emerged for the 10 individuals who have been charged with ambushing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Texas.

As Breitbart News reported, as many as 10 individuals were charged with attempted murder for allegedly ambushing ICE agents outside a detention facility in Alvarado, Texas.

“This was an egregious attack on federal and local law enforcement officers, and it is part of an increasing trend of violence against them,” said acting U.S. Attorney Nancy Larson.

According to a press release from the Justice Department, “the defendants, dressed in black military-style clothing, began shooting fireworks at the facility, as part of an organized attack.”

After approximately 10 minutes of convening, one or two individuals broke off from the main group and began to spray graffiti on vehicles and a guard structure in the parking lot at the facility. An Alvarado police officer responded to the scene after correctional officers called 911 to report suspicious activity. When the Alvarado police officer arrived, one alleged defendant positioned in nearby woods shot the officer in the neck area. Another alleged assailant across the street fired 20 to 30 rounds at unarmed correctional officers who had stepped outside the facility. As alleged in the complaint, AR-style rifles were found at the scene. The assailants fled from the detention center but were stopped by additional law enforcement officers. Some defendants were wearing body armor, some were armed, and some had two-way radios. A total of twelve sets of body armor were found during searches of vehicles associated with the defendants, on their persons, and in the area around the Prairieland Detention Center.

Officers also discovered spray-paint along with politically-charged fliers bearing messages like, “FIGHT ICE TERROR WITH CLASS WAR!” and “FREE ALL POLITICAL PRISONERS.”

Mugshots of the suspect were later released:

“The incident at the Prairieland Detention Center underscores the dangers that officers face daily. We want to thank all the law enforcement agencies that promptly responded and assisted in apprehending the suspects,” said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock. “The FBI stands with our partners and pledges that violence against law enforcement will not be tolerated. We are committed to thoroughly investigating this weekend’s incident and will hold those responsible accountable for threatening the safety of law enforcement.”

