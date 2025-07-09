WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump issued letters to the leaders of seven nations on Wednesday informing them of the tariff rate goods from their countries will face coming into the United States to correct trade deficits.

Trump took to Truth Social to publish the letters he had sent to Algeria, Brunei, Iraq, Libya, Moldova, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka. All countries are facing tariffs between 20 percent and 30 percent separate from existing sectoral tariffs. The tariffs on goods imported into the United States from each country beginning August 1 are as follows:

Algeria: 30 percent tariff

Brunei: 25 percent tariff

Iraq: 30 percent tariff

Libya: 30 percent tariff

Moldova: 25 percent tariff

The Philippines: 20 percent tariff

Sri Lanka: 30 percent tariff

Each letter underscores that the tariff rate Trump is imposing “is far less than what is” required to eliminate the trade disparities with the nations completely. The letters also underscore that companies from any of these countries have an incentive to manufacture in the United States given that they will not face tariffs in the American market if they do so.

Trump stressed to each leader that the United States will reciprocate any retaliatory tariffs imposed by one of these nations. That figure would be tacked onto the forthcoming tariffs set to take effect on August 1.

Trump concluded each letter by noting the U.S. would be open to considering modifications to the tariffs outlined in the letters if the countries open access to their markets for American producers and eliminate both trade barriers and tariffs.

This is the latest batch of letters Trump has circulated to leaders setting forth tariffs in recent days. On Monday, he sent letters detailing new tariff rates to South Africa, Laos, Myanmar, Malaysia, and Kazakhstan.