Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 804: Douglass Mackey on His Victory Against Lawfare and Censorship

Social media meme-ster Douglass Mackey joins host Mike Slater to discuss his huge legal victory over an outrageous criminal charge brought against him by the Biden administration for a satirical “vote-by-text” meme he made during the 2016 election. Yesterday, the Second Circuit Court of Appeals overturned this absurd criminal conviction.

Also in this episode, Slater speaks with Benji Backer, the founder and CEO of Nature Is Nonpartisan, about President Trump’s recently announced “Make America Beautiful Again” Commission.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

