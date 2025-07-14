ICE Agents Face 700% Spike in Assaults as Antifa Groups Target Their Homes

Assaults on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have skyrocketed since January amid left-wing attacks from anarchist groups and elected Democrats.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials reveal that ICE agents are now facing a nearly 700-percent increase in assaults as they try to arrest illegal aliens.

At the same time, the likes of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY); Boston, Massachusetts, Mayor Michelle Wu (D); Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D); Los Angeles, California, Mayor Karen Bass (D); and California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) have made incendiary comments about ICE agents, with some comparing them to Nazis.

“… every single one of them, no matter what it takes, no matter how long it takes will, of course, be identified,” Jeffries said last month, referring specifically to ICE agents.

At the same time, Antifa-affiliated groups, according to DHS officials, have started targeting ICE agents and their families — posting identifying information about them online, including their home addresses.

“We will prosecute those who dox ICE agents to the fullest extent of the law. These criminals are taking the side of vicious cartels and human traffickers,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement. “We won’t allow it in America.”

The Portland, Oregon-based group Rose City Counter-Info as well as the Crustian Daily have published the names, photos, and personal home addresses of ICE agents on their website in an attempt to get left-wing activists to target agents.

Some fliers posted in ICE agents’ neighborhoods show their identifying information alongside text that reads “NO PEACE FOR ICE” and “CHINGA LA MIGRA,” which translates from Spanish to “FUCK IMMIGRATION SERVICES.”

Last week, 1o individuals in Texas were charged with ambushing ICE agents at a detention center. The Justice Department has charged them with attempted murder.

Similarly, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is on the hunt for a man who is accused of opening fire on ICE agents during a raid on a marijuana farm where migrant children were allegedly found working.

