Resurfaced tweets show Minneapolis mayoral candidate Omar Fateh smeared Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) as a “white supremacist” for opposing taxpayer-funded college for illegal aliens and labeled the entire U.S. policing system “systemically white supremacist.”

In 2023, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) posted on X: “Illegal aliens will now be eligible for free college tuition in the state of Minnesota.”

At the time, Omar Fateh was a Minnesota state senator leading a push to offer free tuition to households making under $80,000 per year, regardless of immigration status. Rep. Lauren Boebert denounced the move as “any excuse to waste the taxpayer dollars.”

Fateh fired back by tweeting her post: “You’re damn right … and not ‘illegal aliens’ but our neighbors. When you’re not a white supremacist, you can see people for their humanity and not status. It is our duty to serve the needs of ALL Minnesotans.”

That same year, Fateh claimed the United States has a “system of policing, which is systemically white supremacist.”

Fateh is now running for mayor of Minneapolis with a campaign centered on limiting police power and expanding alternatives to traditional law enforcement. He supports cutting ties between the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) and ICE and increasing funding for non-police emergency response services.

His campaign website accuses MPD of “over-criminalizing” LGBTQ+ and BIPOC residents and calls for redirecting resources toward housing, safety, and economic justice initiatives specifically aimed at those communities. It also outlines support for immigrant rights initiatives, including legal representation and aid for undocumented students in public schools.