New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) was issued a subpoena over comments he made in February, implying that he was sheltering an illegal alien in his home, according to a New York Times report.

Several people “with knowledge of the matter” told the outlet that U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Alina Habba was “pursuing an investigation” into Murphy’s comments.

Two of the sources clarified that Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents had “sought to interview at least four witnesses in connection with the comments,” while another person stated that Murphy “had been subpoenaed”:

Mr. Murphy said in February that he was prepared to house a woman who immigration status was unclear at his family’s home in Middletown. F.B.I. agents have since sought to interview at least four witnesses in connection with the comments, two of the people said, with one adding that the governor had been subpoenaed but not questioned.

Breitbart News reported that during a discussion with Blue Wave New Jersey, Murphy indicated there was someone in the “broader universe” of his life “whose immigration status” was not at the point that they were trying to reach:

“Tammy and I were talking about … I don’t want to get into too much detail, but there’s someone in our broader universe whose immigration status is not yet at the point that they are trying to get it to,” Murphy said. “And, we said, ‘You know what? Let’s have her live at our house above our garage,’ and good luck to the feds coming in to try to get her.”

In the aftermath of Murphy’s comments, a representative for Murphy attempted to walk back the comments, telling the New York Post that nobody had “ever lived in the home” under those circumstances.