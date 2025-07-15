Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 807: Chinese Drug Cartels Busted in Maine and Massachusetts

Steve Robinson, editor-in-chief of The Maine Wire, joins host Mike Slater to discuss the U.S. Department of Justice’s arrest of seven Chinese nationals involved in a multi-million-dollar money laundering, alien smuggling, and drug trafficking enterprise in Massachusetts and Maine. Robinson’s website helped expose how Chinese drug cartels have been buying farmland in Maine and Massachusetts for illegal marijuana operations.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.