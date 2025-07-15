TAMPA, Florida –It is “abhorrent” that Democrat lawmakers — in this case, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) — have used scripture to justify leftist policies such as abortion, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) told Breitbart News during an interview at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit.

Jeffries quoted from Matthew 25 in his marathon “magic minute” speech ahead of the passage of the Big Beautiful Bill.

“Matthew, the 25th chapter, verses 35 and 40,” he said. “I think it’s important that at this time, in this moment in this debate, before I leave the floor of the House of Representatives, that this scripture be entered into the Congressional Record.”

“For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat. I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink. I was a stranger, and you invited me in — a stranger, and you invited me in — E pluribus unum. Out of many, one,” he continued, paraphrasing.

“I needed clothes, and you clothed me. I was sick. I had medical problems. Maybe I needed Medicare or Medicaid or the Affordable Care Act or the Children’s Health Insurance Program or Planned Parenthood,” he said, still paraphrasing.

Breitbart News asked Donalds what he thought of his Democrat colleague using scripture to justify abortion and, particularly, Planned Parenthood — known for aborting children made in the image of God.

“I just find it to be abhorrent, to be honest with you,” Donalds, a Christian, said. “It is clear where the Bible is when it comes to abortion and so many other things. And so at the end of the day, the Democrats can try to manipulate scripture, but they can’t manipulate the truth. Their policies have been destructive.”

“Their policies around abortion, quite frankly, are out of — out of step with even most Americans, if we’re going to be honest about it. And so I think now that situation for Republicans is to ignore a lot of the noise,” Donalds said, noting that Jeffries spoke for many hours.

“Well, ok, but we still passed one big, beautiful bill. So I don’t really get caught up in their theatrics. I look at them, and then I keep on focused with the business at hand,” he added, identifying that as passing Trump’s agenda.

“They’re going to always come up with some new stunt. They’re going to try to distort the facts. They’re going to try to manipulate people emotionally. But as long as we’re standing on the side of truth, of reality, quite frankly, of morality, we will be just fine as conservatives moving our country towards a commonsense political view, which allows for our country to continue to be the best in the world,” the congressman and gubernatorial hopeful said.

