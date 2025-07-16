Department of Labor, Small Business Administration Announce Move to ‘Usher in America’s Golden Age’

WASHINGTON, DC — A memorandum to enhance collaboration between the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) and Small Business Administration (SBA) was signed Wednesday by the heads of both agencies, with DOL Sec. Lori Chavez-DeRemer saying the move will “usher in a new golden age of American manufacturing.”

The agreement states that both entities will engage in detailed data sharing and establish a “cross-agency access and training initiative on relevant programs and offer centralized points of contact for internal use” in order to support the Trump administration’s “Made in America” focus.

“This proposed collaboration will streamline interagency cooperation and maximize resource delivery to domestic manufacturers,” an excerpt stated.

Chavez-DeRemer and SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler signed the agreement to the applause of federal employees at DOL headquarters:

“The president is reviving our manufacturing industry that was neglected for so long,” the secretary said. “Our workers were tied up in red tape and burdened by economic bad policy. Now we’re reigniting the economy, slashing government waste, lowering taxes and cutting needless regulations to usher in America’s golden age.”

“By joining forces, we are able to expedite support for domestic manufacturers, better recruit veterans, service members and military spouses into the field, and grow our apprenticeship networks of sponsors, grantees and participants,” Chavez-DeRemer, a former U.S. congresswoman from Oregon, added. “Serving as another great step toward growing participation in apprenticeships, partnering with SBA brings us even closer to this administration’s goal of creating one million apprentices, new and active.”

In a press release from her office, the secretary reiterated that she is “thrilled to partner with Administrator Loeffler to usher in a new Golden Age of American manufacturing.”

Loeffler, a former U.S. senator from Georgia, said the partnership between SBA and the DOL is “part of a broader realignment under President Trump, and really it’s one that’s focused on bringing back American jobs, American industry, American strength after decades of weakness on a world stage.”

She also thanked Trump for “restoring American industrial dominance” in a press release, saying the SBA “is already bringing back jobs, economic independence, and national security.”

“The vast majority of U.S. manufacturers are small businesses, and I’ve heard firsthand walking factory floors with business leaders that they are spring-loaded for growth with the America First agenda,” Loeffler continued. “I’m excited to work alongside Secretary Chavez-DeRemer to cultivate a pipeline of skilled workers and capital to support their growth in a powerful new era of Made in America.”

Both women also touted Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” as a major success for their respective agencies.

In a May exclusive interview with Breitbart News, Loeffler said the president’s policies are “bringing back our economic independence and progress.”

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.