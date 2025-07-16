Dershowitz on Epstein: No ‘Client List,’ but Jailers May Have Assisted Suicide

Attorney and legal scholar Alan Dershowitz, who once represented Jeffrey Epstein, says the disgraced late billionaire did not maintain a “client list” or work for foreign intelligence, but may have had help killing himself.

In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, Dershowitz wrote:

Epstein never created a “client list.” The FBI interviewed alleged victims who named several “clients.” These names have been redacted. They should be disclosed but the courts have ordered them sealed. I know who they are. They don’t include any current officeholders. We don’t know whether the accusations are true. The courts have also sealed negative information about some of the accusers to protect them. Neither the Justice Department nor private defense lawyers are free to disregard court sealing orders. The media can and should petition the courts for the release of all names and information so the public can draw its own conclusions. … It is clear from the evidence that Epstein committed suicide. What isn’t clear is whether he was assisted by jail personnel. That seems likely to me, based on the evidence of allegedly broken cameras, transfer of his cellmate and the absence of guards during relevant time periods. … I have absolutely no doubt that Epstein never worked for any intelligence agency. If he had, he would surely have told me and his other lawyers, who would have used that information to get him a better deal. (He wasn’t satisfied with the so-called sweetheart deal he got, which required him to spend 1½ years in a local jail and register as a sex offender.) My sources in Israel have confirmed to me that he had no connection to Israeli intelligence. That false story—recently peddled by Tucker Carlson—probably emanated from credible allegations that Robert Maxwell (1923-91), father of Epstein’s former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, worked with the Mossad.

Last week, Dershowitz said that he knew the names of the individuals in files about the Epstein cases, but was bound by attorney-client privilege and other agreements not to reveal them. That led some to conclude that there was, after all, a “client list,” but Dershowitz’s op-ed clarifies that he was referring to alleged perpetrators and victims.

Dershowitz also said that President Donald Trump had not done anything “improper or even questionable” with regard to Epstein, noting that he had barred Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

