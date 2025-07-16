Trump: ‘Jeffrey Epstein Hoax’ Is Left’s Latest Media Scam to Distract from My Success

President Donald Trump blasted what he called the “Jeffrey Epstein Hoax” in a fiery Truth Social message Wednesday. He accused the “Radical Left Democrats” of launching a new smear campaign against him, denounced former supporters who have bought into the Epstein narrative, and recalled a long list of past “hoaxes” pushed by the Left and the corporate media.

In the post, President Trump likened the Epstein narrative to a string of previous Democrat-driven “scams and hoaxes.”

“The Radical Left Democrats have hit pay dirt, again!” Trump wrote. “Just like with the FAKE and fully discredited Steele Dossier, the lying 51 ‘Intelligence’ Agents, the Laptop from Hell… and even the Russia, Russia, Russia Scam itself… these Scams and Hoaxes are all the Democrats are good at.”

Trump said Democrats, “no good at governing” and “no good at picking winning candidates,” have resorted to “strong prodding by the Fake News and the success starved Dems” to push the “Epstein Hoax” and distract from his “incredible and unprecedented success.”

“Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax,” Trump continued. “My PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bullshit,’ hook, line, and sinker. They haven’t learned their lesson… I don’t want their support anymore!”

The President touted his record-breaking achievements, declaring: “I have had more success in 6 months than perhaps any President in our Country’s history… Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats’ work.”

Trump’s comments come as renewed attention on Epstein has raised questions about how Attorney General Pam Bondi handled the case files, which Trump defended earlier this week by saying she “handled it very well.” He also dismissed a reporter’s Epstein-related question during a cabinet meeting, asking, “Are people still talking about this guy?”