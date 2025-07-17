Exclusive — Sen. Bernie Moreno: Trump Is the ‘Peace President’ and Should Get the Nobel Peace Prize

TAMPA, Florida — President Donald Trump is the “peace president” and should get the Nobel Peace Prize, Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) told Breitbart News during an appearance at the Turning Point Student Action Summit over the weekend.

Moreno has called on his colleagues to formally nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, introducing a resolution asking the Senate to do so following Trump brokering a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran. The resolution reads in part:

Resolved, That the Senate — (1) calls on the Norwegian Nobel Committee to award President Donald John Trump the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize; (2) urges all peace-loving nations to join in that call; and (3) expresses its deepest appreciation to President Trump for bringing an end both to the nuclear program of Iran and hostilities related thereto in only 12 days.

When asked about this, Moreno said to take a look at the situation across the globe in recent months.

“Thanks to Biden, we had a massively bloody war in Eastern Europe. We had a disaster in the Middle East. We had China nipping at Taiwan. We had a wide open border. We had problems all over Africa,” the senator said.

“What’s happened since President Trump took office,” he said, laying out Trump’s remarkable achievements.

“[He] prevented a nuclear war between Pakistan and India, ended the conflict between Rwanda and Congo, ended any talk of China, talking about taking over Taiwan. And then you look at what happened in the Middle East, where Iran is now completely on its knees again,” he said, noting, “It was in the first Trump administration. Biden lifted them back up, gave them billions of dollars.”

“This is the peace president unlike anything we’ve ever seen,” Moreno said. “Obama got the Nobel Peace prize for winning an election. President Trump — if he doesn’t get the Nobel Peace Prize, they have zero credibility. They should shut it down.”