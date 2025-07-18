TAMPA, Florida — President Donald Trump’s biggest victory is “what’s happening at the border,” Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) told Breitbart News during an exclusive interview at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit over the weekend.

Breitbart News asked Moreno what he considered to be Trump’s biggest win thus far in his second term. He said, “by far,” the border.

“I campaigned for two years to every single corner of the state of Ohio, almost 2,000 miles a week driving everywhere. Number one or number two issue is immigration, inflation,” he said, praising Trump for effectively securing the border in a matter of weeks.

WATCH — Sen. Moreno: No One Has Empathy for Home Invaders, We Shouldn’t Have Empathy for Deported Illegals:

“Last month, 25,000 encounters, zero people paroled into the country. Zero. Not one,” he said. “It’s pretty amazing. In fact, it’s so successful that the mainstream media doesn’t even talk about it anymore.”

“So, it’s pretty remarkable. I don’t think anybody could have believed it could have happened, but the challenge we have is it’s a lot easier to get into the country than it is to get these criminals out of the country, and that’s why we needed the big, beautiful bill to fund ICE so we can get these deportations turbocharged,” the senator continued.

When asked why Democrats are so devoted to protesting deportations and hellbent on opposing what the American people voted for, Moreno said, “They care more about criminal aliens that they care about Americans.”

“I mean, the reality is, when you had millions of people coming to this country, what happened? Our housing prices went up, insurance prices went up, car prices went up, crime went way up,” he said, noting that wages and job opportunities went down for the American worker.

WATCH — Moreno: If Trump Doesn’t Win a Nobel Peace Prize, It Has “Zero Credibility” and Should Shut Down:

“Families were devastated during the Biden era. That’s what we should be empathetic about. That’s what we should be fixing. The people who broke into our country — why would we have empathy for people who broke into our nation?” he continued, asking how much empathy anyone would have for a person who broke into their home.

None.

“It’s literally insanity. Imagine your neighbor came to you and said, ‘Hey, I saw somebody broke into your house. Why haven’t you fed them enough? Why haven’t you housed them long enough? Why aren’t you paying for their healthcare bills? Why didn’t you buy them a car when you yourself are struggling to make ends meet?’ It’s totally nuts,” Moreno continued.

“But look, Jamie Dimon said it well,” he added. “Democrats have a lot of heart, not a lot of brains.”