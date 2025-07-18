WATCH: Zohran Mamdani Pushes for ‘Abolition of Private Property’

Zohran Mamdani is being slammed for advocating for the “abolition of private property” in a recently resurfaced video as the self-proclaimed socialist campaigns for New York City mayor.

“My platform is that every single person should have housing, and I think faced with these two options, the system has hundreds of thousands of people unhoused, right? For what?” the Democrat nominee said in the clip.

“If there was any system that could guarantee each person housing, whether you call it the abolition of private property, or you call it a statewide housing guarantee, it is preferable to what is going on right now.”

Mamdani went on to say that detractors “try to play ‘gotcha’ games” with the concept.

“People try to play ‘gotcha’ games about these kinds of things — look, I care more about whether somebody has a home.”

Donald Trump Jr. sarcastically commented, “Yea, this guy is definitely not a communist.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) simply stated in his own post, “He is a communist.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) slammed New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) and the state’s Democratic Party for paving the way for Zohran to win the primary:

“Yes, you heard that right. Like the true Communist he is, Commie Mamdani supports the ‘abolition of private property,'” the congresswoman wrote. “This is the NY Democrat Party @KathyHochul you lead and you have failed to condemn this dangerous insanity.”

Other policies previously championed by the Ugandan-born mayoral candidate include buying up private housing to convert into communes, “seizing the means of production,” and city-run grocery stores, Breitbart News reported.

Despite his views, Mamdani has denied claims from President Donald Trump that he is a “communist”:

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.