Minnesota state Sen. Omar Fateh, a self-proclaimed democratic socialist running for mayor in Minneapolis, was endorsed by the state’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) Party.

In a post on X, Fateh, who is described as the Minneapolis version of socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, revealed that the DFL had endorsed him. Fateh expressed that he was “honored” and added that the endorsement was “a message that Minneapolis residents are done with broken promises, vetoes, and politics as usual.”

“I am incredibly honored to be the DFL endorsed candidate for Minneapolis Mayor,” Fateh said in his post. “This endorsement is a message that Minneapolis residents are done with broken promises, vetoes, and politics as usual. It’s a mandate to build a city that works for all of us.”

As Breitbart News has reported, Fateh, who is the first Somali American and Muslim to serve in the Minnesota Senate, has accused Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) of being a “white supremacist” for opposing taxpayer-funded college tuition for illegal aliens.

In a post on X from June 2023, Boebert pointed out that illegal aliens would “be eligible for free college tuition” in Minnesota and added that Fateh had noted there was “declining enrollment on all campuses.”

Breitbart News also reported in June 2023 that Fateh had helped to advance a provision to offer “taxpayer-funded college and university tuition to illegal aliens from families” earning less than $80,000 a year.

“We want to make sure that when we’re expanding opportunities for everybody, we’re doing it for all Minnesotans, regardless of background, regardless of their documentation status,” Fateh said at the time.

Fateh has also vowed to protect Minneapolis from a “hostile White House” and to “diversify” Minneapolis’s public safety response.

“To make an affordable Minneapolis that works for everyone, we need a mayor that works as hard as you do,” Fateh said in a video on X. “I’m ready to work hard to, one, build a Minneapolis that working people can afford to call home; two, protect our city from a hostile White House; and three, diversify our city’s public safety response.”