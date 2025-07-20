Democrat Stacey Abrams Will Not Rule Out Another Run for Office

Failed Democrat Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is not ruling out another run for office, the news coming after her party has worried that she might do so again.

During a recent interview with NPR, Abrams spoke about whether or not she would run for office.

She said, “I truly have not made any decisions and that is in part because there’s an urgency to 2025 that we cannot ignore. My focus right now is on how do we ensure that we have free and fair elections in 2026? There’s a lot of hope being pinned on the ’26 midterms.”

In early 2023, Democrats were concerned about the prospect of Abrams trying to get elected again, per Breitbart News. The outlet said:

Abrams saw her star power take a hit in December of last year for her poor financial management in the wake of her failure to unseat Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. As Breitbart News previously reported, Stacey Abrams raised over $100 million for her failed campaign but still found herself over $1 million in debt, prompting her to fire staff immediately after the November election. Democrats did not withhold their criticism of her financial decisions.

During the NPR interview, Abrams also pushed the idea that Christians should support leftist viewpoints.

“I cannot call myself a Christian and not believe that it is my responsibility to help the stranger, to help immigrants, to help the dispossessed. I cannot say that my faith justifies the venom that has been turned against the LGBTQIA community, the way we have demonized the transgender community. I cannot be a woman of faith who has read the Bible and just conveniently pick the passages I like,” she stated.

In contrast to her comments, Rev. Franklin Graham agreed with Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) in 2021 when she framed the culture war in America as a battle between Judeo-Christian values and Marxism, according to Breitbart News.

Graham said the Democrat party was pushing Marxism and that Blackburn was “absolutely right” in her assessment.

A few years later, in 2023, Graham denounced the abandonment of biblical morals on human life and sexuality that had been showing up in many churches, saying “the church should be influencing culture with the Word of God.”

“There are denominations and many churches that have compromised on what God’s Word says about things such as homosexuality, marriage, and abortion,” he stated.

Abrams has said she is an unequivocal supporter of abortion, which is the act of killing an unborn child.