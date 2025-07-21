Charter Communications Joins Trump’s ‘Invest in America,’ Matches Federal $1,000 for Employees’ Children

Charter Communications is joining the Trump administration’s “Invest in America” initiative, announcing it will match the federal government’s $1,000 contribution to its employees’ children’s Trump Accounts. The move is being hailed as a bold investment in financial literacy and future prosperity for American families.

Charter Communications, one of the nation’s largest broadband providers, announced Monday it is partnering with the Trump administration to participate in the federal “Invest in America” Trump Accounts initiative, deepening the company’s support for working families and its 100 percent U.S.-based workforce.

The Trump 47 White House Rapid Response account posted, “Another company is joining the movement to support financial literacy among our next generation — brought to you by the One Big Beautiful Bill!”

Under the program, Charter will match the federal government’s $1,000 Trump Account contribution for employees’ children, effectively doubling the financial launchpad for thousands of working families. The tax-deferred investment accounts — established in President Trump’s signature One Big Beautiful Bill — are designed to give every American newborn a stake in the nation’s economy by allowing up to $5,000 in annual private contributions alongside the one-time federal seed.

“When employees know their children have a pathway to financial security, it shapes how they view their future and their place at Spectrum — that’s good for customers and our communities, and that’s good business,” said Charter President and CEO Chris Winfrey.

“Our participation in ‘Invest in America’ Trump Accounts will extend our investments to the children of Charter employees… This initiative helps nurture future prosperity, supporting our employees and their families as we grow together.”

Charter also publicly thanked Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) for spotlighting the program, tweeting, “Thank you, Sen. @berniemoreno, for calling our attention to Invest America #TrumpAccounts that will unleash the next generation of American success, including for the children of Charter employees.”

In the same thread, Charter added, “On behalf of our 95,000 US-based employees (including 15,000 in Texas), we also thank President @realdonaldtrump and @sentedcruz for their vision and leadership, which made these accounts possible.”

Charter’s involvement builds on a growing wave of corporate support for the financial plan, which has drawn praise from business leaders across sectors. Executives from Goldman Sachs, Uber, Dell, and Altimeter Capital have all applauded the initiative as a powerful tool to bind future generations to American prosperity and free-market opportunity.

“Trump Accounts are all about setting up the next generation for success,” stated Speaker Mike Johnson, calling the program a “bold, transformative policy.”

Charter also emphasized its ongoing investments in employee well-being, including a starting wage of $20 per hour, a 9 percent annual retirement contribution, full tuition coverage for select degrees, and self-progression bonuses tied to career advancement, with plans to allow employees to direct those bonuses into their children’s Trump Accounts.

With nearly 20% of eligible employees already participating in the company’s Employee Stock Purchase Plan and thousands of working families eligible for the Trump Account match, Charter says the initiative strengthens workforce benefits and supports future prosperity.

As President Trump declared when launching the initiative in June, “Trump Accounts will chart the path to prosperity for a generation of American kids.”