A twice-deported illegal alien, convicted of killing 19-year-olds Anna Varfolomeeva and Nicholay Osokin in the sanctuary state of California, has been taken into federal custody after serving just three and a half years in prison for vehicular manslaughter.

Varfolomeeva and Osokin, who were dating, were killed in November 2021 in Orange County, California, by Oscar Eduardo Ortega-Anguiano who was drunk, high, and driving 100 mph on the 205 freeway at the time. The teens were burned alive in the crash.

The following year, Ortega-Anguiano was convicted on two counts of vehicular manslaughter while drunk and sentenced to just 10 years in prison for killing Varfolomeeva and Osokin. Before the conviction, Ortega-Anguiano already had numerous felony convictions and had served time in California’s state prison system.

After serving just three and a half years in prison, Ortega-Anguiano was set to be released. As a result, Justice Department prosecutors took the illegal alien into custody, charging him as an illegal alien who illegally returned to the U.S. after being deported.

“After being deported to Mexico twice, he returned to our country, where he killed two young people in a DUI accident and where he served only 3½ years out of a 10-year sentence in California state prison,” U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said in a statement:

Governor Newsom let down the victims’ families by allowing this criminal to be released from prison after barely serving a third of his sentence. The state of the criminal justice system in California is dire, the prisons are being emptied at lighting speed. Thankfully, the federal government is able to step in and help deliver justice for the victims and their families in this case. [Emphasis added]

In December 2016, Ortega-Anguiano was deported from the United States and again deported in June 2018. Ortega-Anguiano’s criminal record includes felony convictions in October 2005 in Los Angeles, California, for grand theft of personal property and unlawful taking of a vehicle and in February 2014 for false imprisonment by violence and deceit.

Ortega-Anguiano’s trial date in the federal case against him is scheduled for Sept. 8. He faces up to 10 years in federal prison if convicted.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.