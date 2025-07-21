Hunter Biden Says ‘F*ck You’ to Those Upset About Illegal Immigration: ‘Who Do You Think Washes Your Dishes?’

Hunter Biden, the troubled son of former President Joe Biden, gave a big, fat “fuck you” to those who are upset about illegal immigration in the country, asking how people expect their hotel rooms to be cleaned.

Hunter Biden ranted about those who are upset over illegal immigration during a lengthy sit-down interview on “Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan.”

“And what we’re going to do is we’re going to send masked men to this marginalized group, and we are going to take them, put them on planes, put them on busses, put them on trains, and send them to a prison camp in a foreign country,” Hunter Biden said, essentially likening Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) taking dangerous illegal aliens off the streets to the Third Reich implementing the Holocaust.

“Am I describing the United States right now? Because I will tell you what, if you think that the prison in El Salvador is not a fucking concentration camp, you’re out of your fucking mind,” he said, referring to the Center for Terrorism Confinement (CECOT).

“Tell me anybody that’s returning from there. You saw this picture. Do you think anybody’s getting out of there? You know, is it a rehabilitation center?… I’ve been to those places in South Sudan and around in those areas. You think anybody’s getting out of those South Sudan prisons? Ever?” Biden ranted, describing it as a “death camp.”

He made no mention of the fact that the vast majority of illegal immigrants caught by law enforcement have criminal convictions or pending charges, many with lengthy rap sheets of criminal histories including but not limited to homicide, rape, willful cruelty to a child, sexual assault of a child under 13, vehicle theft, producing and distributing child pornography, and much, much more.

“They’re done. They’re over. And if you’re not dead, you would want to be dead if you were in that prison,” he said, touching on the experiences of recent deportees to the mega prison in El Salvador who had “no due process.”

“He’s dead, and nobody gives a shit. And I mean it, like we sit here and we talk about the one guy, the one guy, because there’s a clear legal path to being able to get him back. What about all those other people?” Biden asked. “Am I not supposed to feel for someone?”

“These Democrats say you have to talk about and realize that people are really upset about illegal immigration. Fuck you,” Biden said, making his feelings toward those who are upset about illegal immigration crystal clear.

“How do you think your hotel room gets cleaned? How do you think you have food on your fucking table? Who do you think washes your dishes? Who do you think does your fucking garden? Who do you think is here by the fucking sheer fucking just grit and will that they figured out a way to get here because they thought that they could give themselves and their family a better chance,” Biden ranted.

“And he’s somehow convinced all of us that these people are the fucking criminals,” Biden — who was pardoned by his father — said, asserting that “white men in America are 45 more times likely to commit a fucking violent crime than an immigrant.”

Biden then said his father received millions of votes “not because he appeased their fucking Trumpian sense, but because he challenged it, and he said, you can be an 81 year old Catholic from fucking Scranton that doesn’t understand it, but still has empathy for transgender people and immigrants.”

“Nobody said, ‘Oh, Joe Biden is going to turn us into a socialist state,’ no matter how much they said it, but these guys think that we need to run away from all values in order for us to lead. I say, fuck you. How are we getting those people back from fucking El Salvador?” Biden asked.

He then said that if he became president “in two years from now, or four years from now, or three years from now,” he would be totally devoted to getting the illegal immigrants out of the El Salvadoran prison up to the point of an invasion.

“I would pick up the phone and call the fucking president in El Salvador and say, ‘You either fucking send them back or I’m going to fucking invade.’ It’s a fucking crime. What they’re doing is a fucking dictator,” Biden added.

WATCH:

Biden’s remarks come as Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem revealed that two illegal aliens — released under the Biden administration — were behind the ambush attack on an off-duty border patrol agent in New York City on July 19.