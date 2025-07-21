Jeffries: Dems in NY, CA, NJ Will ‘Make Sure’ Congressional Maps ‘Fair As Possible’

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said Monday on CNN’s “Inside Politics” that Democrats in New York, California and New Jersey would “make sure that the congressional maps are as fair as possible.”

Discussing Republicans potentially changes in Texas, Jeffries said, “They have no credible track record of success that’s why House Republicans are afraid of the voters in 2026, in the midterm elections. And they’re trying to cheat to win.”

Reporter Manu Raju said, “I’ve talked to some members of your delegation, Democrats who want New York to change the maps to try to add seats, Democratic seats in New York. Would you support that effort in your state?”

Jeffries said, “Let me just simply say the maps in New York are not as fair as they could be.”

Raju said, “You just accused Republicans of rigging the election by changing the lines in the middle of the decade. Wouldn’t Democrats be doing the same thing?”

Jeffries said, “Well, we’re committed to doing as Democrats in New York, in California, in New Jersey, across the country, is make sure that the congressional maps are as fair as possible.”

