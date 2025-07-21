Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel broke with the Democratic Party regarding views on transgenderism, admitting that men could not become women.

During an interview on Megyn Kelly’s podcast, the Megyn Kelly Show, Emanuel, who served as the United States ambassador to Japan under former President Joe Biden, admitted that boys and girls are “fundamentally, physically different.” During the interview, Kelly asked Emanuel if he believed boys should be allowed to compete in girls’ sports, if he thought minors “should be able to be put on puberty blockers” and cross-sex hormones, and if men were able to “become” women.

“Can a man become a woman?” Kelly asked.

“Can a man become a woman?” Emanuel repeated. “Uh, not … no.”

Kelly responded by thanking Emanuel for his response and asking him why “more” people in the Democratic Party do not “just say that.”

“Because I’m now going to go into a witness protection plan,” Emanuel joked.

As Breitbart News reported, Emanuel has confirmed that he is considering launching a run for president in 2028.

Emanuel’s comments come after President Donald Trump issued an executive order stating that “it is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female.” The executive order adds that the two “sexes are not changeable and are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality.”

Trump has also signed an executive order protecting minors from “chemical and surgical mutilation,” as well as an executive order protecting women’s sports from transgender-identifying athletes.

As Breitbart News reported, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has also seemingly broken with Democrats, stating that forcing women to compete against male athletes is “deeply unfair.”

Newsom recently embarked on a “two-day tour of South Carolina,” which was described as a “strong signal” that the California governor is considering launching a run for president in 2028, the Associated Press (AP) reported.