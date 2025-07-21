President Donald Trump on Sunday accused Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) of falsifying loan documents and said Schiff “should pay the price of prison for a real crime.”

Trump called out Schiff in a Truth Social post Sunday night.

“Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff is in BIG TROUBLE! He falsified Loan Documents. He once said my son would go to prison on a SCAM that Schiff, along with other Crooked Dems, illegally ‘manufactured’ in order to stage an actual coup,” Trump wrote.

“My son did nothing wrong, knew nothing about the fictional story. It was an American Tragedy! Now Shifty should pay the price of prison for a real crime, not one made up by the corrupt accusers!” Trump added.

Trump’s post comes after he suggested last Tuesday that the junior senator from California may have committed mortgage fraud:

I have always suspected Shifty Adam Schiff was a scam artist. And now I learn that Fannie Mae’s Financial Crimes Division have concluded that Adam Schiff has engaged in a sustained pattern of possible Mortgage Fraud. Adam Schiff said that his primary residence was in MARYLAND to get a cheaper mortgage and rip off America, when he must LIVE in CALIFORNIA because he was a Congressman from CALIFORNIA. I always knew Adam Schiff was a Crook. The FRAUD began with the refinance of his Maryland property on February 6, 2009, and continued through multiple transactions until the Maryland property was correctly designated as a second home on October 13, 2020. Mortgage Fraud is very serious, and CROOKED Adam Schiff (now a Senator) needs to be brought to justice

Schiff responded with a five-minute video shared on YouTube, saying that all of Trump’s claims against him, ranging from accusations of treason to fraud, are “baseless.”